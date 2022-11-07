Leona M. Martin

Leona “Lonnie” Mae Martin, age 98, was quietly called to Heaven on October 17, 2022. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend. Leona was born May 10, 1924 to Florence and Louis Mackie at the family farm in Huntley, Minnesota.

Leona attended St. Olaf University before moving to Rochester to start her over 30 year career with Mayo. She was part of the hematology lab and pioneered the cancer serum blood tracking system used in research for the Mayo clinic.

Leona was one of the oldest and longest members of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester. She enjoyed being a part of the Ruth’s circle with a missionary trip to Hungary as a most treasured memory.

Leona loved travel whether it be a trip searching out antiques or visiting her brothers on the west coast. One of her most favorite adventures was a trip taken to Norway with a dear friend. Memories of camping trips with her boys were often topics of conversations around the campfire.

“Lonnie” always put her love and care for family first and foremost. She married Donald Martin (later divorced) and was blessed with three sons. She is survived by sons Jim, Steve (Sandy) of Rochester and Brad (Penny) of Byron. She was also a grandmother of three, Esten (Ashley), Heather (Jeff) and Reide all of Rochester. Lonnie was great-grandmother to eight.

A private graveside service was held on Friday October 21, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW (corner of 18th Ave and 55th St NW) Rochester, MN.

Mom, Grandma “Lonnie” will be missed.

In lieu of flowers/donations please make a donation to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or Camp Companion of Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Martin family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.