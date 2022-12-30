June 29, 1952 - Dec. 28, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Leonard “Len” Lee Schulke, 70, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.