Leora Joann Delaney, 93, of Rochester, passed away on Saturday, September 24, at Cottagewood Senior Living surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born to Louis and Leona (Majerus) Wegman on June 18, 1929, in Dover, MN. She married Patrick Richard Delaney September 24, 1947, and moved to Rochester, MN, where they raised their family and planted their roots. Leora joined her husband in heaven on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.

Leora was a lover of children, animals, gardening, sweet treats, and crafts. She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. She was loved and cared for by the amazing staff at Cottagewood for almost two years where everyone, including the other residents, affectionately called her “Grandma.”

She is survived by her four children: David Delaney of Ithaca, NY, Thomas (Kim) Delaney of Rochester, Patricia (Greg) Juan of Holmen, WI, and Mary Sue Friedrich of Rochester; her eight grandchildren: Anngel (Delia Yarrow) Delaney, Jennifer (Alex) Zeitler, Emily (Lance) Ehnes, Stephanie (Pat) Vanderboom, Marissa (Rob) Kamrowski, Breanna Friedrich, Josh (Kriston) Friedrich, and Hannah Friedrich; her eleven great-grandchildren: Cassie (Dylan), Devin, Samantha, Kate, Elliot, Brayden, Grayson, Brynn, Leora, Emma, and Boone; and her siblings: Rosemary Hemann, Florence (Gerwin) Smith, Marvin (Exe) Wegman, Donald Wegman, and Regina (Tim) Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two daughters-in-law, Catherine Delaney and Bobbie Delaney; and siblings, Margie Guenther, Bernard Wegman, Lorraine Bonine, Dorothy Wagner, and an infant brother.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. James Berning officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 30 from 4-7 PM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com