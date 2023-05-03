Leslie ‘Les’ Pearson

The Rev. Dr. Leslie B. Pearson, 92, of Roch-ester, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Rochester, and went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Leslie Birger Pearson was born on December 22, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Birger and Thelma Pearson.

Les was ordained by the Covenant Church in 1957 and received a Doctorate of Ministry Degree from North American Baptist Seminary in 1985.

Les married Rozella Hofer on April 24, 1976, in Fresno, Calif.

Les served as a pastor in several churches throughout the country including Salem Road Covenant Church from 1990 to 1995. After his retirement, he served in various churches throughout the community. He also worked for Sam’s Club and Tom Kadlec Honda.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 47 years, Rozella “Roz” Pearson; nephews, Dr. Dale (Kathy) Anderson and Gary (Linda) Anderson; and niece, Linda (Dean) Anderson; great-nieces, Lauren (Andy) Riviere, Hannah Anderson and Bethany Anderson; and great-nephew, Daniel Anderson; great-great-niece, Virginia “Ginny” Riviere; Roz’s sister, Linda Jones; brother-in-law, Carl Jantz; Roz’s nieces and nephews; and Les’ cousins, Carol Lundberg, Phyllis (Cliff) Anderson, and Glen (Sue) Larson; and many other extended family members who valued Les’ wisdom and prayers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Salem Road Covenant Church, 3401 Salem Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Road Covenant Church, one of the Minnesota Covenant Camps or Camp Victory.

A livestream of the service will be available at SalemRoadCov.com.

Arrangements are through Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes; Ranfranzandvinefh.com.