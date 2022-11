Nov. 19, 1922 - Nov. 1, 2022

OSAGE, Iowa - Lewis “Louie” Williamson, 99, LeRoy, Minn., died Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Osage.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Hindt Funeral Home in LeRoy. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in LeRoy. Pastor John Kerr will officiate. Burial with military honors will be Monday at LeRoy Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.