Libby Jo Denny, age 60 of Claremont, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home.

Libby Jo Denny, the daughter of Robert and Viola (Phelps) Eggert, was born on November 6, 1962, in Hayfield, Minnesota. She grew up in Kenyon before moving to Kasson. Following school she stayed home to raise her children and also managed a few service related businesses. In the early 2000’s she worked at the Kasson School as a custodian and lunch assistant. Later she left the school and was a supervisor at Dairy Queen for five years until her health began to fail. Libby enjoyed trips to the casino, antiquing, and attending sporting events. She also liked to sing Karaoke and going to concerts. Libby enjoyed the outdoors through camping and riding her motorcycle. She had two dogs that were very special to her.

Libby is survived by her significant other Adam Horsman of Claremont; sons Billy (and Kjerstin) Denny of Rochester, Robert Denny of Byron, Anthony (and Rebecca) Denny of Rochester; grandchildren Kali Denny, Damon Denny, Kadence Denny, Waylon McConnell, Gage Denny and Rosalee Denny. She is also survived by her siblings Rick (and Angela) Eggert of Brownsdale, Les (and Angie) Eggert of Kenyon, Randy (and Debbie) Eggert of Kenyon, Cindy (and Mike) Fandel of Plymouth, Vicki (and Bruce) Dietz of Owatonna and Mary (Chris Elhard) Schumacher of Stacy and step-father Robert Haller of Avon Park, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ron Haller.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4th at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon.