Lilas Marie Herrick, age 88, of Chatfield, MN passed away on May 2, 2023, at her home in rural Chatfield surrounded by her family. Lilas had been ill with Parkinson’s for over 10 years.

She was born in Wykoff, MN on November 14, 1934, to Bernice (Heidtke) and Glenn Greenlee. She grew up in rural Chatfield and graduated from Chatfield High School. Lilas married Rodney Herrick on June 17, 1955, at Chatfield Lutheran Church. Following marriage, they lived, farmed, and raised their three girls in rural Chatfield where they have resided since. Rodney worked at IBM and Lilas often helped with the cattle and crops.

Lilas began working as a bookkeeper for Interstate Power Company in Chatfield as a senior in high school and continued working there, becoming head bookkeeper for 4 offices until she began raising her family. While raising her family and working on the farm, she was the secretary for the Central Livestock Shipping Association. She volunteered at the church and with high school marching band booster club. She babysat grandchildren full-time for 6 years. Later she worked at the Chatfield school cafeterias.

She enjoyed watching school sports and later frequently attended her children’s and grandchildren’s school sports, music concerts and recitals, and plays. She enjoyed gardening and needlework including sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Lilas and Rodney enjoyed season tickets to the University of Minnesota Gopher football. They traveled in the US and Europe enjoying seeing new places and meeting people.

Lilas is survived by her husband, Rodney; three daughters, Linda Herrick (Craig Stanbro) of Zumbrota, MN, Kathryn Tri (Steven) of Eyota, MN, and Nancy Thicke (Paul) of Stewartville, MN; three grandchildren Bethany Hubbard, Brianne Thicke, and Gregory Tri; great grandchildren Zachary and Charlotte Hubbard; brother Melvin (Mariel) Greenlee and sister Karen (Tom) Beagle; and brother-in-law Donald (Harriet) Herrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Cheryl Tri, granddaughter-in-law Caiti Tri, and grandson-in-law, Gary Hubbard, Jr.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to St. Croix Hospice staff for their exceptional care and compassion.

Memorial Service for Lilas will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Chatfield Lutheran Church, with Pastor Nissa Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at Chatfield Lutheran Church, and continuing the next day before the service at 10 a.m. Memorials are preferred to Chatfield Lutheran Church, Chatfield, MN.

Riley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Herrick family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com