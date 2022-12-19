Lillian May Claussen

Lillian M. Claussen, 99, of Rochester, MN, passed away at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital on December 17, 2022.

Lillian May (Eisenbrand) Claussen was born on May 27, 1923, in Minneapolis, MN to parents Harold and Emma (Letcher) Eisenbrand. Lillian moved to Rochester, MN at a young age, where she later met and married Harry Claussen on December 5, 1944. Lillian worked at The Toy Box in Miracle Mile, and also at Town Hall Estates in housekeeping for many years. She spent the last year living at Madonna Meadows.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Doug) Squires of Rochester, MN; two grandchildren, Dan (Julie) Squires and Tim (Anita) Squires, both of Rochester, MN.; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Dayton, Halle, and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Emma; her husband, Harry, who passed away in 1989; two sisters, Lafrance and Beverly; two half-sisters, Audrey and Gloria; and one half-brother, Hugo Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN. 55901). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Claussen family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com