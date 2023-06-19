Lily Weinshilboum, 86, a 51-year resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the family she cherished, after battling a catastrophic vascular diagnosis earlier this year. Lily was a consummate strength and inspiration to all around her, a deeply passionate, creative, and joyful soul, with an endless capacity to see the good in and value of life at all times.

Lily was born in Guangzhou, China on December 19, 1936. She was the youngest and last surviving of 11 children and had an active youth, participating in several sports, including volleyball and basketball. After World War II, Lily completed after leaving China for Taiwan. She was determined to study in America and earned a scholarship to attend college in Montana. She crossed the Pacific by boat alone, knowing no one, to pursue higher education in 1954. As the first member of her family to come to the United States, she later became a citizen and helped many of her siblings immigrate to America.

Lily transferred from Montana to Ottawa University in Kansas where she completed her bachelor’s degree followed by a master’s degree in Anatomy at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. There she taught and met the love of her life, Richard, while he was a medical student, and she was his graduate teaching assistant at KU Medical School. The two studied abroad together and married in Freiburg, Germany June 6, 1965.

They returned to complete their degrees at the University of Kansas, and in 1966 their first child, Rebecca was born at KU Medical Center. Later they moved to Boston where Lily performed medical research while Richard completed his medical internship and residency. In 1971, their son, David was born in Boston, and in 1972, Lily and the family moved to Rochester, Minnesota.

She resumed her teaching in Anatomy when she and Richard came to the Mayo Clinic, teaching the fledgling classes of the Mayo Medical School while caring for her husband and two children.

Though her scholastic pursuits were in science, Lily was always passionate about the arts. A lover of classical and contemporary music, singing, painting and art history, Lily pursued an interest in brush-stroke painting at National Academy of Art in Hangzhou China in 1988. This blossomed into her second career as a painter and calligrapher and resulted in her founding the Ming-Chiao/Minnesota Chapter of the Sumi-e Society, a non-profit organization that promotes the appreciation of East Asian brush stroke painting and calligraphy. The Ming-Chiao chapter generated wide-ranging interest across the region; and its members gained recognition of their artwork through local, regional, and national exhibits including the Tweed Museum at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and they were featured on the CBS Sunday Morning show. In 2022, Lily received a lifetime achievement award from the Ming Chiao Chapter for her contributions to the organization and cross-cultural understanding.

Lily was a lover of family, especially her grandchildren, who she frequently visited and whose company gave her great joy. She was a lover of animals. Her cat, Mitty, was her pride and joy and her inseparable companion throughout her illness. She was passionate about education, scientific pursuits and the arts, supporting the local symphony, library, and art center, and sponsoring a scholarship for international students to study at Ottawa University.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Richard Weinshilboum of Rochester; his daughter, Dr. Rebecca Weinshilboum of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; her son, David Weinshilboum of Sacramento, California; and grandchildren Elijah Weinshilboum and Arynna Kieara of Winston-Salem NC and Alexander and Merret Weinshilboum of Sacramento CA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wei-Ming Feng, and her mother, Xiurong Ruan, as well as all her beloved siblings.

The family would like to send special thanks to Thuy Nguyen, Mini Collette, Visiting Angels (particularly Rhonda and Sierra and Ana), the Paramedic Infusion team from Mayo (especially Alex), Drs Sunil Mankad and Maria Bachman from Mayo Clinic for their willingness to assist a patient with individual needs, and Promedica Hospice for their ability to help our family give Lily the dignity she desired. Most of all, the family thanks Kieu Oanh Vu, a special extended family member who has always been with Lily and supporting the family without fail, and at great personal expense in our time of need.

A celebration of Lily’s life is tentatively planned to be held later in the summer on August 5th, 2023, details to be announced later. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Ming Chiao Chapter of the Sumi-e Society in memory of Lily.