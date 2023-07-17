Lily Weinshilboum
Please join our family in celebrating the wonderful, vibrant life of Lily Weinshilboum
(December 19, 1936 -June 13, 2023).
Event to be held Saturday August 5, 2023 10:30-12:00 at the Rochester Art Center 30 Civic Center Dr SE STE 120, Rochester, MN 55904.
A brief remembrance from family members at 11:00AM with light refreshments served. Attendees may join via Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87033548483?pwd=RmVTV2NvNzM3byt6UWtkZ3I4eXUwdz09
Please email solowweinshilboum@gmail.com if attending.