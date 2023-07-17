6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lily Weinshilboum

Published July 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM

Please join our family in celebrating the wonderful, vibrant life of Lily Weinshilboum

(December 19, 1936 -June 13, 2023).

Event to be held Saturday August 5, 2023 10:30-12:00 at the Rochester Art Center 30 Civic Center Dr SE STE 120, Rochester, MN 55904.

A brief  remembrance from  family members at  11:00AM with light  refreshments served.  Attendees may join via  Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87033548483?pwd=RmVTV2NvNzM3byt6UWtkZ3I4eXUwdz09

Please email solowweinshilboum@gmail.com if attending. 

