Linda G. Busby, 63, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, died on Friday (January 14, 2022) following a short illness, at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Linda Gail Miller was born on November 4, 1958 in Rochester, MN to Carl and Lorraine (Lica) Miller. She grew up in Rochester and Austin and attended Austin H.S. She later earned her General Education Degree and attended an on-line college, earning a Pharmacy Technician certification.

Linda was married on April 23, 1988 in Rock Dell, MN. to James H. Busby. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Stewartville where they continued to make their home. Linda was employed at Mayo Clinic and worked in the Blood Donor Center for several years and was also employed at Shopko in their Pharmacy Department until her retirement.

Linda was an avid gardener, and her home always had beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed photography, especially of Bald Eagles and wildlife in the area, feeding and watching birds, cooking and was a MN Vikings fan.

Linda is survived by her husband of 33 years, James; Stepson, Joshua (Lyndsay) Busby of Plainview, MN; Two grandchildren, Hunter and Hallie Busby; Sister, Rita (Thomas) Frandal; Brothers, Harold (Bud) (Barb), Wayne (Sue) and Mike Miller; Sister-In-law, Mary Miller; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl, and Lorraine; and brother Carl (Butch) Miller.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Linda are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com