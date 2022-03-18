Linda Hanson, 72, of Rochester, MN passed from complications of ALS on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born Linda Louise Zimmerman on October 13, 1949 in Rochester to Wilmer and Mary (Braun) Zimmerman. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1968. On February 4, 1972, she married Steven Douglas Hanson, her best friend, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The couple lived in Rochester and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda worked at various places including Stride Rite Shoes, Rochester Public Schools, and Mayo Clinic, from which she retired in 2013.

Linda enjoyed traveling, shopping, Minnesota Gopher sports and most of all spending time with her eight grandchildren (Rhiannon, Hunter, Samantha, Grace, Noah, Lily, Henry and Rosie). She was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, whether it be in scouting, sports or school events.

She is survived by her husband, Steven of Rochester, MN; daughter, Ann (Christian) Hennebeck of Rochester, MN; daughter, Kristine (Gregory) Gage of Marathon, WI; daughter, Jennifer of Rochester, MN; son, Jonathon (Julie) Hanson of Oronoco, MN; sister, Phyllis (Orville) Alcott of Rochester, MN; 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Mary; two brothers, David and Daniel; a sister, LaVonne; and her mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Ardith.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, family and friends are welcome.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice, the ALS Clinic at Mayo Clinic and the ALS Association of MN.

Memorials are preferred to the ALS Association. (www.als.org)

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com