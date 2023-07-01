Linda K. Isonhart nee Cowles

Linda K. Isonhart, 77, passed away on June 25, 2023 in Lake Zurich, IL. Linda was born on October 25, 1945 in Rochester, MN to parents Robert and Anne (Tynes) Cowles.

Linda loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild more than anything. She also had a deep love of animals and helping animals in need. She was particulalry skilled at rescuing and caring for birds. She preferred bare feet over shoes. A good B.L.T., hot dog, Italian beef, dill pickles and shrimp cocktail, paired with a glass of water, iced tea, root beer, or maybe a Charddonay were some of her meals of choice. She could write short hand like no other and was multi-talented in numerous careers through her life, and retired from Mayo Clinic Department of Genetics in 2017. Many days and nights were spent with a good book or ID TV. The soundtrack of her life partially consisted of music from Paul Simon, The Everly Brothers, Queen and many others. In the past she was also a skilled folk artist/painter and a skilled pianist. Linda was a transplant survivor of 23 years.

Linda is survived by her children: Kristine Isonhart and Carl (Kristy) Isonhart; her grand children: Scott Radford (Alexi Peters), Sam Rosner (Chris Hidaka), Bethany Rosner (Luke Habeeb), Haven Rosner, Halston Isonhart-Carter, Kayleigh Isonhart (Steven Allen), and Zach Isonhart; her great grand son: Elliot Hidaka; her sisters: Diane (Jack) Kepp and Cindy (Jim) Moon; many nieces and nephews; Roxy and Emmy Sue (Animal Crossing residents).

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anne Cowles and her Aunt, Borgie Tynes.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 9th from 12:30 - 3:30 at Smith’s Garage in McHenry (located at 3315 Pearl St. in McHenry, Illinois).

Memorials can be made in Linda’s name to Young At Heart Senior Pet Adoptions, 4301 IL-47, Woodstock, IL 60098, and/or Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue, 425 Spring Lake Dr., Itasca, IL 60143. Online condolences can be made at https://www.colonialmchenry.com/.