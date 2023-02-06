May 20, 1959 - Feb. 5, 2023

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Linda Keller, 63, Dodge Center, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 5, in Dodge Center.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Dodge Center. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center. Pastor Jessica Bakken Busch will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.