Linda Lee Overend, age 79 of Mantorville MN passed away on October 6th 2022 at her home in Mantorville surrounded by loved ones. Linda had been ill with cancer for about 6 months.

She was born in Rochester on July 29, 1943, to Dorothy and Kenneth Ketchum. They later divorced and Dorothy married Roy Lovejoy. Linda married Merrill (Pat) Overend Sr. on February 28th, 1962, they enjoyed more than 60 years together and shared many interests. They were blessed with four children, Merrill Jr. of Rochester, Randy (Kathy) of Plainview, and David (Michelle) of Eyota and Carrie (deceased). Also surviving are their 6 Grandchildren, that have brought many happy years to their lives.

Linda enjoyed the outdoors and animals of all kinds especially the Cardinals that visited her every day. She enjoyed going with her husband camping in the places they loved. Linda had a great love for animals. She fed cows, squirrels, lots of birds and had several dogs and cats over the years. She enjoyed going with her husband to tractor shows, especially for Oliver Tractors. She had quite a collection of small tractors that she carried in her purse to give away to some lucky little boys they came across in their travels. Her other passion for collections were dolls, and she enjoyed her Teddy bears.

Linda is survived by her husband, Merrill (Pat) Overend; children, Merrill Jr., Randy (Kathy), and David (Michelle); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Rick) Springer and brother, Keith (Mary Lee) Lovejoy; sister-in-law, Mary Hawley and brother-in-law, Francis Overend; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her lovely daughter Carrie, parents, sisters Barbara Chvosta, Rebecca Dunford, and a brother James Ketchum.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Saturday October 15, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. A private burial for family will be held in Eyota, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.