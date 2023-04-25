Linda Lou Asbridge, 78, of Rochester, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Edgebrook of Rochester. Linda was born July 15,1944, the beloved only child of Emanuel and Mary Ellen (Douglas) Hieb.

Linda spent many of her younger years in the Winona area, especially Homer, Mn where her maternal grandparents operated the Homer General Store. She had a lifelong love for dogs, inspired by her father’s work as a dog trainer. She graduated from St. Charles High School in 1962. While training as a keypunch operator in Minneapolis, she met Richard (Dick) Asbridge of Memphis, Tn. They were married on September 28, 1963. They lived and worked in Memphis for 3 years before moving to Rochester in 1967. On March 6th of 1969 the couple was blessed with a daughter Rebecca (Becci) Asbridge.

Linda worked for the Rochester Public School district for many years. She then became a Mayo Clinic employee, working in central services and retiring as a clinical research assistant.

Linda was an extrovert who enjoyed socializing, shopping, dancing and card games. Her hobbies also included knitting, crocheting and ceramics. In 2003 she founded a Red Hat Society for her group of friends. She was spontaneous and always ready for the next adventure. Her carefree attitude and generous spirit will be missed by friends and family alike.

Linda weathered life’s difficulties with unending positivity and optimism. Throughout her life of perseverance she supported friends and loved ones with her constant encouragement. She enjoyed dressing up for holiday themed visits to the Mayo Clinic where she would cheer fellow patients with her unique attire.

Linda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick) Asbridge, daughter Rebecca (Becci) Asbridge, her aunt and uncle Richard and Lois (Douglas) Dole, and many cousins, including Gloria (Sifferath) Schmierer who has been a constant support through her later medical trials. She was preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Mary Ellen (Douglas) Hieb, and grandparents Willard and Ethel (Bengston) Douglas.

Arrangements were made by Macken Funeral Home. 1105 12th St. SE Rochester. Mn. The interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester. No funeral or memorial service is currently planned. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.