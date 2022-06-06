The memorial service for Linda M. Fischer, 85, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday June 11, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. Mrs. Fischer passed away on Friday June 3, 2022 of congestive heart failure, at the Stewartville Care Center where she had been a resident since May of 2019.

Linda Mae Shultz was born on February 1, 1937 in Fennimore, WI to Howard and Mary(Wood) Schultz. She grew up on the family farm, attended country school and Fennimore schools, graduating from Fennimore H.S. in 1955. Linda was married on May 17, 1955 in Fennimore to Clayton C. Fischer. The couple lived in Fennimore before moving to Cuba City, WI where Clayton was employed as a plumber and moved to Stewartville in 1971 where Clayton purchased Keller Plumbing. They lived in Stewartville where they raised their children and continued to make their home for many years. Linda was a homemaker and was an active partner with Clayton, operating Fischer Plumbing and Heating for over 20 years, both in the office and often going on service calls as well. Linda was also employed at Lake Center Manufacturing in Stewartville and Telex in Rochester until her retirement. Mr. Fischer died on February 10, 2007. Linda was a longtime active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. She was also a very active volunteer with the Stewartville Senior Citizens group from its beginnings to the current Center for Active Adults , always willing to help with the Meals program, events or clinics. Thanks to people like Linda, Stewartville Seniors enjoy many benefits and a place to call their own. Linda and Clayton used to enjoyed traveling, going on many trips thru the years. She also enjoyed crafts – knitting, ceramics, gardening and was a Green Bay Packer backer and a MN Twins fan. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Linda is survived by 3 daughters and 1 son; Arlene(Peter ) Skaar and Doris( Chris ) Carson both of Stewartville; David( Linda)Fischer of Boscobel, WI and Sharon ( Terry) Halderson of Osseo, WI ; grandchildren - Michelle (Adam) Morgan, Nicole (Eric) Codega, Christopher Skaar, Sarah Fischer, Gregory Fischer (Jessica Brown), Andrea Halderson (Chorde Sommers), Yvonne (Erik) Gunderson, Emily Carson (Maleek Hussein); great grandchildren - Jayne, Griffen, Ian, Kendall, Mason, Madison, Kyree, Maelynn, Blake and Friedrik; 1 sister - Loretta Kephart and 1 brother – Larry(Sharlene) Schultz both of Fennimore and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, her parents, and brother-in-law - Burdette Kephart .

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday morning. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore, WI. Linda’s family suggests memorials to the Stewartville Center for Active Adults, Seasons Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Linda are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com