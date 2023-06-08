Linda McBurney

Linda M. McBurney, age 74, of Rochester, MN passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Glendale, AZ. Linda Mae McBurney was born July 29, 1948 to Ralph and Genevieve (Miller) Rucker in Rochester, MN. She was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church on March 26, 1950, and confirmed there on April 15, 1962. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1966. In 1972 she married Dale Peterson and together they had a son. They later divorced. In 1978 she married Wilton Lentz and later divorced. She married Bill McBurney on March 23, 2001. Together with her husband, they owned and operated The SandTrap and Billy Mac’s. Linda enjoyed wintering in AZ with her husband. She was an amazing cook! She loved bingo and playing cards, fishing, and gardening all her flowers. Linda is survived by her husband, Bill McBurney of Rochester, MN; son, Bradley Calvin (Nicole Stichka) Peterson of New River, AZ; daughter, Laurie (Dan) McDonald of W. Palm Beach, FL; mother, Genevieve Rucker of Buckeye, AZ; siblings, Roger (Marilyn) Rucker of Waseca, Jacquelyn (Douglas) Swift of Puyallup, WA, Duane (Patty) Rucker of Buckeye AZ, Conni (Robert) Moulthrop of Apache Junction, AZ; sister-in-law, Wendie Rucker of Rochester, MN, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Rucker; siblings Rosemerry Pagenhart, Bruce Rucker, and Catherine Schulz. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 12:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 24th 2023 at 949 40th ST NW Rochester, MN 55901.