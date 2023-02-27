With great sadness, we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24th, 2023. Linda Rud was born Linda Vatland on January 18, 1954, in Mabel, MN, to Leland and Thelma (Ike) Vatland. Later that year, she was baptized at Garness Trinity Lutheran Church in Mabel, MN.

Linda graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 1972 and moved to Rochester, MN. Following graduation, Linda attended Rochester Community College and earned a degree in accounting. On October 5th, 1985, Linda married James (Jim) Rud. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage together. Their only child, a daughter, Danielle, joined their family on July 10, 1988.

Linda was an avid member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering at her granddaughters’ schools, playing cards, and traveling. She cherished her many friendships and always enjoyed a good celebration. She touched many lives, was greatly loved, and will be missed by all. Linda’s family remembers her as generous and selfless beyond compare.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the best grandma there ever was.

In addition to her loving husband, Jim, Linda is survived by her one daughter, Danielle (Channa), and two granddaughters, Hailey and Meeya; her parents, Leland and Thelma Vatland; her sister-in-law, Patricia; one sister, Bonnie (Bruce) Nelson; two brothers, Lee (Marci) Vatland and Steve (Teri) Vatland.

She was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Vatland.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends and family are welcome to enjoy lunch at Bethel Lutheran Church after the service. Burial will be at Garness Trinity Lutheran Church in Mabel, MN. O nline condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com