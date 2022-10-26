SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Sanford

635818530bdce00c4ff5a997.jpg
Published October 26, 2022 11:43 AM
Share

Linda Jane Sanford, 72, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022.

Visitation will be  10am Saturday, October 29, at Gunderson Funeral Home in Fort Dodge,  Iowa, followed by a memorial service at 11am. Burial of cremains will follow at North Lawn  Cemetery.

Linda was born September 13, 1950, in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Des Moines  Roosevelt High School in 1968. She attended Iowa State University and was a member of  Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated from ISU in 1972 with a BS in Elementary  Education. She taught second and third grade for nine years in Fort Dodge School District. On  June 21, 1975, she married Terry Sanford. They moved to Rochester, MN in 1981, where they  raised their children. Linda was a talented quilter. She enjoyed her two shelties Ariel and Skye.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Sanford of Rochester, MN; three children, John (Andrea)  Sanford of Owatonna, MN, Daniel (Fiancé Jodi) Sanford of Austin, TX, Katie (Jeremiah) Carlin  of Byron, MN; seven grandchildren, Bailey, Henry, Maisy and Josie Sanford, Luke, Jacob and  Amy Carlin; and her sister, Vicki Donahoe of West Des Moines, IA. She is preceded in death by  her parents, Donald and Margaret (Teefey) Jensen.  Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Modulist Image