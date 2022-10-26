Linda Sanford

Linda Jane Sanford, 72, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022.

Visitation will be 10am Saturday, October 29, at Gunderson Funeral Home in Fort Dodge, Iowa, followed by a memorial service at 11am. Burial of cremains will follow at North Lawn Cemetery.

Linda was born September 13, 1950, in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Des Moines Roosevelt High School in 1968. She attended Iowa State University and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated from ISU in 1972 with a BS in Elementary Education. She taught second and third grade for nine years in Fort Dodge School District. On June 21, 1975, she married Terry Sanford. They moved to Rochester, MN in 1981, where they raised their children. Linda was a talented quilter. She enjoyed her two shelties Ariel and Skye.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Sanford of Rochester, MN; three children, John (Andrea) Sanford of Owatonna, MN, Daniel (Fiancé Jodi) Sanford of Austin, TX, Katie (Jeremiah) Carlin of Byron, MN; seven grandchildren, Bailey, Henry, Maisy and Josie Sanford, Luke, Jacob and Amy Carlin; and her sister, Vicki Donahoe of West Des Moines, IA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret (Teefey) Jensen. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.