Linden J. July

Visitation for Linden “Lin” J. July will be held from 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. December 18, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, MN with burial and military rites following at the church cemetery.

Linden “Lin” July, age 74, of Independence, MN died Friday December 10, 2021 at his home. He was born August 20, 1947 in Austin, MN to Milford and Jeannette (Fimon) July. He attended and graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1966. Lin then attended Winona Tech. School. In May of 1967 he enlisted in the United States Army and on October 20, 1967 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Buss at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Following his marriage he was sent to Vietnam and was discharged in May of 1970. Following his discharge he attended Mankato Tech. School and went to work as a machinist/tool and die maker for MN Rubber Co. in St Louis Park, MN. He worked there from 1973 until 2001 when he was displaced because of NAFTA. He then obtained his associates degree from Mpls Community College. He then worked in Aircraft Maintenance @ Buffalo Airport for a short time before returning to work as a machinist/tool and die maker at FMS in Bloomington before retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing, Target Practice, camping, watching science fiction shows and watching sailing on you-tube. He also enjoyed reading. He belonged to the American Legion, VFW, Delano Sportsman’s Club, and Buffalo Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, furry friend and best pall “Georgia”, brother Steve (Judy), sisters Karen and Luanne, in-laws, Anita, LaDonna (Dick) and Fred along with many nieces, nephews and great - nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, parent in-laws and grandparents. Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com