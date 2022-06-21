Lisa Karin Gray, 53 of Bentonville, Arkansas died in her sleep at her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Lisa was born on February 19, 1969, to Ron and Paula Kath. She grew up in Rochester, Minnesota and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1987. After high school, Lisa attended the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire and graduated in 1991 earning a BS degree in advertising and journalism. Lisa held several jobs throughout her life but her main (and favorite) occupation was being a mom to 3 amazing kiddos. Lisa was the PTA, homeroom, carpool and church mom. Their home was the hang-out house where dozens of kids had taco nights, waffle Wednesdays and slumber parties. Any kid could get a hug, a meal, a place to sleep or some advice if needed. Along with being a mom, she was currently employed at Top Golf in Rogers, Arkansas. If you knew Lisa, you knew she was an “outside of the box” type of person. She didn’t subscribe to many rules and was most definitely a last minute, go with the flow type of person. She was hilarious, sarcastic, unconventional, and honestly, a little bit crazy! She was a creative free spirit who loved to dream and had many adventures in her lifetime. She loved kids, dogs, sports, the color orange, the beach, mermaids, tacos, mashed potatoes from KFC and being really “extra.” Lisa is survived by her three adult children, Amanda, Davis, and Aaron. They were the loves of her life and nothing meant more to her than their happiness. Lisa is also survived by her mother Paula Kath, her sister Dawn Doherty and her nephew Noah Doherty. She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Kath. Lisa was loved fiercely and unconditionally by her family and there are no words to express how much she will be missed. To honor Lisa’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com