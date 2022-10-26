Lloyd Alden

Lloyd K. Alden, 85, of Grand Meadow, MN, died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.

Services for Lloyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the United Church of Grand Meadow with Pastor Jon Marburger officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Burial will be at the Grand Meadow Cemetery.

Lloyd Kasper Alden was born December 3, 1937 in Clear Lake, IA to Wesley and Viola (Kaus) Alden. He married Faye Karen Aug on February 28, 1958 in Greenleafton, MN. They were later divorced.

Lloyd worked as an electrician for Schammel Electric in Austin, MN, and later worked at Foster Electric at Mayo Clinic for many years. After retirement, Lloyd also worked for Valley Transportation as an escort for 5 years, as well as Deer Creek Speedway. Lloyd enjoyed playing Cribbage and enjoyed raising Quarter horses for most of his life.

Lloyd is survived by his twin daughters Kim (Roger) Canto of North Dartmouth, MA, and Tam (Jack) Klaehn of Dexter, MN, sons Brian (Lisa) Alden of Canton, SD, and Brad (Charlene) Alden of Cresco, IA, grandchildren Erin Cook, Brian Canto, Sean Canto, Danny (Tyler) Boren, Nikki Alden, Dustin Wills, Sam Klaehn, Macy Klaehn, Erica (Jeremy) Neubauer, Ivy Alden, great-grandchildren Capri Canto, Jack Canto, Kira Canto, Hensley Neubauer, Jake Hemstra, Emmy Hemstra, siblings Audrey Fleener of Iowa Falls, IA, Delores (Larry) Afseth of Preston, MN, sister-in-law Lois Alden of Preston, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald, Duane and Dean, and sister Sherrill Sogaurd.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com