Lloyd R. Nelson

Lloyd Robert Nelson, age 97, of Rochester, Minn., died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, at Rochester East Nursing Home.

Lloyd was born Feb. 27, 1925, at his parent’s farm near Bremen, North Dakota, the 5th of 6 children of Hagmar and Ruth (Nelson) Nelson, who had immigrated from Norway in 1901 and Sweden in 1889. The family moved to Minneapolis in the 1920’s. Lloyd enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served courageously on a destroyer (USS Fullam) in the South Pacific during World War 2. After the war he entered the field of Upholstery and eventually owned his own business, Lloyd’s Upholstery, creating custom furniture and draperies for Rochester, including the Mayo brothers. He worked steadily at that trade well into his 90s.

He married Dorothy Martin of Princeton, MN, on May 30, 1947. They had five children: Katherine (Dennis) Lausted of Menomonie, WI, Peter (Mary Beth) Nelson of Rochester, Peggy (Scott) Moss of Bluffton, IN, Amy Nelson of Edgewood, IA and Tadd Nelson of Rochester. His wife Dorothy preceded him in death on May 29, 1967. Eight years later, on May 4, 1975, he married Norma Snyder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and added three more children to the family: Brad Snyder of Oneida, Ill., Todd Snyder (Died September 1, 1999) and Mary Snyder D’Alessandro of Yorkville, IL. Norma is currently residing at Rochester East Nursing Home in Rochester.

Altogether, the descendants of the extended Nelson family number in the 85+ range, including children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Lloyd and Norma loved them all and kept in touch with regular letters, photos, and frequent gatherings. They enjoyed traveling the world, particularly as members of the United Church of God attending the annual Feast of Tabernacles. Lloyd and Norma were ordained deacon and deaconess and served their congregations wholeheartedly. Lloyd sang in barber shop quartets, gave uplifting messages in church and was a mentor to the younger generation.

A brief private graveside memorial service will take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, with a full honor guard and Pastor David Schreiber officiating.