Lloyd Robert Broadwater, 75, of Kellogg, MN died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in hospice care at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus.

Lloyd was born wearing a plaid flannel shirt and pocket tee with work boots and a John Deere hat on November 14, 1946, in Preston, MN. His parents Raymond and Marjorie (Leland) Broadwater welcomed him to their home in Ostrander, MN where this outdoor loving boy began first grade. He continued elementary school in Spring Valley, MN and then attended eighth grade at the Old Stone School, a one-room school northeast of Cherry Grove, MN. He graduated with thirty-five classmates from Wykoff High School in 1964 and trained for two years as an engineering draftsman at Rochester Junior College.

Lloyd’s four younger siblings looked up to him, and he modeled a strong work ethic on the family farm in Cherry Grove. There was always energy, love, and occasional antics not shared with Raymond and Marjorie until years later.

Throughout his life, Lloyd developed electrical, mechanical, and construction skills on the farm and on the job. During his employment years, he wore many hats as a mechanic, draftsman, designer, estimator and project manager. His leadership and collaboration skills were also valuable while building living quarters for oil field workers in Prudhoe Bay, AK and constructing a hotel on Sakhalin Island, Russia.

Fishing and hunting in the United States and Canada satisfied Lloyd’s high-spirited sense of adventure and love for nature. He was a reliable guide for family and friends on annual trips to Fisherman’s Cove on Lac Seul in Ontario, Canada. His big game hunting adventures added to his repertoire of stories. He was proud to be a Life Member of Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) and attended state and national conventions in support of their conservation efforts.

Lloyd married Alethea Chapman Selsor on August 11, 1984 in Wabasha, MN. Lloyd and Alethea met at the historic Anderson House Hotel in Wabasha, MN where Lloyd was the Chief of Operations. He was increasingly responsible for maintenance and operation of Anderson House Tours as the business expanded. He and his son Dan spent many summer hours working together to maintain the company motorcoaches. Alethea would sometimes accompany Lloyd as he drove tour groups to events throughout the United States.

Lloyd and Alethea shared thirty-eight years in their Kellogg home where Lloyd kept Alethea rearranging furniture and changing decor as he remodeled their house. Lloyd took great pride in the four-car garage he built to make space for his extensive tool collection, fishing boat, and John Deere garden tractor. The garage was easily repurposed for yearly Broadwater picnics with Lloyd taking charge of the grill and eagerly joining nieces and nephews in their softball games. Lloyd also welcomed the opportunity to join Alethea’s family and made it a priority to ask his mother-in-law for a ‘‘to-do” list before loading his tool box for trips to Colorado.

Lloyd loved to drive his red Chevy pickup and listen to country music. He followed NASCAR, Twins, Vikings, and Gopher games when he relaxed in his recliner with his Scottish Terrier by his side. As an early riser, he could be found drinking coffee and eating breakfast with friends at the Town and Country Cafe. He was a good listener and his sense of humor could quickly lighten up the conversation. Beneath his light-hearted exterior was a genuine caring for family, friends and community. He considered it an honor to be on the Kellogg City Council for ten years. Lloyd’s commitment to serve others was a reflection of his faith developed as a member of Root River Church of the Brethren in Preston, MN.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Alethea Broadwater of Kellogg; son Danny Dwayne (Angel) Broadwater, grandson Joshua Lloyd and granddaughter Gracen Emily, all of Woolwich, ME; brothers Lynn (Migon) Broadwater of Rochester, MN, Gary (Carol) of Spring Valley, MN, and Charles of Suwanee, GA; sister Gayla Hall of Lake City, MN; many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

A memorial celebration is scheduled on Saturday, October 29th in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will begin at 1 PM with a chapel service at 2 PM officiated by Rev. Jamie Risser. A reception will follow with an open mic available for those who wish to share a favorite memory. Family and friends are invited (but not required) to wear “a touch of plaid” to honor Lloyd’s signature style. A link to view a live stream of the service will be on the Macken Funeral Home website for those who cannot attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Wabasha Kellogg Area Community Foundation (WKACF), PO Box 268, Wabasha MN 55981 or designated to Lewy Body Dementia Research at Mayo Clinic and mailed directly to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

The family is grateful for the outstanding care and support from the healthcare professionals at Mayo Clinic Rochester and Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinic following Lloyd’s diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia in 2018.