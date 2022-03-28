Lois Anne Macken 82 of Rochester, MN passed away on March 25, 2022 peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer.

Lois was born on May 24, 1939 in Lake City, MN to Alfred and Lenora Nibbe. She attended Oak Center School and graduated in 1956.

Lois married David Lee Macken of Rochester, MN on February 27, 1960 at St. Francis Catholic Church. In February of 1961 they had their first and only child Scott. Lois worked for and was involved with Mayo Clinic for over forty years. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, traveling to area flea markets, going on casino trips and spending time with family and friends. Lois loved anything and everything to do with Minnesota sports, and she passed that love onto her son and his family.

She is survived by her husband David Lee, her son Scott (Cheryl) Macken of Larimore, ND; her Grandsons, Dan Macken of Independence, MO, Travis (Ashley) Macken of Tipp City, Ohio; Grand Daughter Krissy (Tim) Macken of Grand Forks, ND; Great-Grand Children, Kierslynn, Charlie, Chance, Lucas, Tycen, Colton and Julius Nieces Stacy, Molly, Maggie. Nephews Chad, Wes, Wade and Casey.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Alfred and Lenora, Brother Robert, Sister-in-Law Shirley and Uncle George.

A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on April 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. We will have a Celebration of Life at the American Legion at 915 21st Ave SE, Rochester, MN immediately following the service.