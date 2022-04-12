Lois Connelly Hanson

HANSON, Lois Connelly, age 94, of Rochester, MN, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN passed away on April 6, 2022.

Born in Superior Wisconsin, Lois graduated from Superior Cathedral High School, attended the University of Wisconsin at Superior, and graduated from St. Mary’s School of X-Ray Technology. She served as an elementary school nurse’s aide in the White Bear Lake school system for 20 years. Lois was very active for many years in the White Bear Lake Silver Harmony Singers, White Bear Lake League of Woman Voters, and the St. Pius X Rosary Club. She also volunteered for several years at the Gillette Children’s Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Steven Hanson (Candace) of Stockton, NJ and grandsons, Evan and Drew Hanson of Stockton, NJ; and by her son, Dr. Gregory Hanson (Dr. Michele Hanson) of Rochester, Minnesota, and grandchildren, Dr. Jay Hanson (Jennifer) of Austin, Texas, Dr. Tess Hanson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dr. Kate Hanson (Sean) of Nashville, Tennessee, and great grandchild Alexandra Hanson of Austin, Texas; and by her niece, Susan McGlauchlin of Plymouth, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard (Barney) Hanson; parents, Theresa Sheehan Connelly Gleason and James Stephen Connelly; sister, Dorothy Connelly McGlauchlin; and nephew, Fr. Michael McGlauchlin.

A funeral mass will be scheduled later this spring or summer when people can safely assemble.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.