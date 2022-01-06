Lois F. Ranfranz, 92 of Wabasha and formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Gundersen - St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center, Wabasha.

Lois Francis was born June 12, 1929, in Pemberton, MN, to Lynn and Myrtle (Curtis) Rollins. She graduated from Pemberton High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Rochester, MN as a registered nurse. She was formerly employed at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester.

On September 11, 1950, she married Glenn “Bud” Ranfranz at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Claire, MN, and together they raised four children: Tom, Sue, Sandy, and Judy. Bud passed away November 6, 2013.

She was a former member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Rochester, MN and St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha.

She is survived by her four children: Tom (Judy) Ranfranz; Sue (late husband Steve) Weist; Sandy (Maynard) Underbakke and Judy (Ron) Schaeffer; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren with one on the way; and one great great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn; son-in-law Steve Weist; grandson Joel Jude Ranfranz

A prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.

The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com