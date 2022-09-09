Lois Freeberg-Requa

Lois died September 1 with grace and class as she had lived her life of 90 years. As a long-time nursing professional with a career that spanned the U of M as a nurse, nurse educator and then Clinical Director of Nursing at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN, Lois is remembered as a devoted friend, smart educator, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Born the youngest of 7 Hopfe children in Austin, MN, Lois survived her siblings Kenny, Bob, Shirley, Beverly, Marg and Vera. Preceded in death by husbands; Don Freeberg and Fred Requa. Surviving children: Susan (Ron Goldstein), Saul (Jackie) and Sam (Olga Gonzales, Debbie Campos). They raised their family in Wayzata where Don taught at the high school. Lois went on to earn a BSN and Master’s Degrees in Nursing from the U of M. Upon retiring from Mayo, she returned to Austin to marry Dr. Fred Requa. A long-time volunteer with the U of M School of Nursing Heritage Committee, she enjoyed entertaining, traveling and finding a good bargain.

Also survived by grandchildren; Daniel (Talia), David (Jamie), Devra and beloved great grandchildren; Zachary, Alexander, Wren and Grey, many nieces and nephews. Services to be held later. Memorials preferred to Congregational Church 1910 3rd Ave NW of Austin MN.