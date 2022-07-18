Lois I. Berekvam

The funeral for Lois Berekvam, 92 of Whalan will be on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Whalan Lutheran Church, with Pastor Patricia Hinkie officiating. Lois Berekvam passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Rushford, Mn.

Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 am, one hour before the service at the Whalan Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Whalan Lutheran Cemetery.

Riley Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Berekvam family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com