Lois Jean Packovich

Age 82, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, passed away March 9, 2023. She is survived by her sons John and Jason Packovich, and her older brother, Edward Colburn.

Lois was born on September 14, 1940 in Kasson, Minnesota, daughter of the late Norman and Berdella (nee Ellefson) Colburn. She earned her nursing degree at Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in 1961 in Rochester, Minnesota, working her entire career as a Registered Nurse. On September 6, 1964, she married Dr. Milan John Packovich, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Milan passed away in 2019. That year, she moved to Auburn Hills, Michigan to be with her sons. Lois enjoyed the occasional Minnesota Vikings game, traveling with her family, and watching old westerns on TV. She enjoyed the murder-mystery genre, whether in books or television. A favorite activity of hers was word search puzzle books. Those that were familiar with Lois, knew that she never met a shrimp cocktail she didn’t like. Lois touched many lives over the years from Weirton, WV to Dennison, OH, finally to Auburn Hills MI. May the Lord bless her forever.

In honor of Lois’ request, a private family celebration of life will be held.

Cremation arrangements in care of Pixley Funeral Home, Auburn Hills.