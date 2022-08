Jan. 26, 1939 - Aug. 15, 2022

RICEVILLE, Iowa - Lois (Kruger) Von Essen, 83, formerly Mazeppa, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 15, in Riceville.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville. Burial will be in Mazeppa Cemetery.

Arrangements by Lindstrom Funeral Home.