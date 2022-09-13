Lois L. Holmes

Lois LaVonne Holmes, 88, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at home with loving family by her side on August 31, 2022.

Lois was born March 11, 1934, to Lloyd and Iris Johnson on the family farm near Mille Lacs Lake, Opstead, MN. She met future husband Jack Holmes while working at Big Trout Lake Bible Camp the summer of 1951, and they married at Opstead Baptist Church on June 7, 1952. In February 1960, Lois, Jack, and their three children moved here to Rochester for Jack’s job at IBM. Two more children were born here, and Lois & Jack raised their five children in Rochester’s “Country Club Manor”. Lois graduated at the top of the first nursing class of Rochester State Junior College (now RCTC) in June of 1970. She spent her entire career as an RN at Mayo Clinic’s St. Marys Hospital, working primarily in the Neuro ICU.

Lois and Jack and were very involved in the ministry of their home church, Elim Baptist (now Oas is), of which they were charter members in 1960. She loved teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was the church organist for many years, sang, directed children’s choir, and accompanied many other musicians on piano.

Lois’s greatest joys in life were her faith in Jesus Christ, her family, music, and the beauty of nature. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, sewing, travel, and reading. On family camping trips to state and national parks, Lois taught her children to identify and enjoy wildflowers and birds. Once all the children were grown and gone from home, Lois & Jack continued to travel the “Lower 48” in their little motorhome. Trips farther afield, by plane, train, and ship, took them to destinations from Alaska to Panama.

Lois is survived by five children: Daniel (Debbie) Holmes of Little Falls, MN, Rebecca (Dana Koenig) Rolstad of Oakdale, TN, Steve (Kristi) Holmes of Arvada, CO, Karen Holmes of Rochester, and Jonathan (Dawn) Holmes of Rochester. She is also survived by ten grandchildren (Tom (Shelle) Holmes, Ben (Kate) Holmes, Amanda Holmes, Sarah Holmes, Tim (Alischa) Oesterlin, Holly (Jon) Miller, Beth (Jordan) Syverson, Matt (Jessie) Holmes, Caylin (Alex) Mathis, Colin Holmes), six great-grandchildren (Emma, Alaina, Addison, Violet, Sophia, Edward), one sister, Phyllis (Lyle) Skogen of Isle, MN, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Jack, sisters Mary Anderson and Nancy O’Halley, brothers David Johnson and Lloyd W. Johnson, and son-in-law Steve Rolstad.

Saturday, September 24th at Oasis Church, 3819 18th Ave NW, Rochester, there will be Visitation from 10-11 am followed by the Memorial Service at 11 am. Interment of ashes will be at a private family gathering at the Opstead Heritage Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Camp Victory, Zumbro Falls, MN, or Oasis Church.