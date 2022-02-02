Lois M. Peterson, 97, of Lanesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Cottagewood Senoir Living in Rochester, where she had resided for the last 18 months.

Lois Marjorie Bremseth was born March 16, 1924, to Alvin and Stella (Larson) Bremseth on the Family Farm in Amherst TWP rural Lanesboro. After finishing school, she worked for a time in California at an airplane factory; then returned home and taught school until she married Percy Peterson on December 22, 1944, at Elstad Lutheran Church in rural Lanesboro. Together they farmed and raised a family of 9 children. Lois loved the Lord, her family, her neighbors, and friends.

Lois is survived by 6 sons; Richard (Sharon), Bob (Jill), David (Pam), Jim (Diane), Joe (Jody), and John (Sarah); 2 daughters, Jean (Bruce) Leigh, Judy (Jim) Severtson; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Phyllis Kvitrud, Rebecca Sandness; 2 brothers Roger Bremseth, Jim (Janet) Bremseth; 3 sister in-laws Helen Haugen, Avis Larson, and Rosella Peterson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Stella; husband Percy, son Tom; 2 daughters-in-laws, Gail and Diane Peterson; 2 grandsons, Luke and Blake Peterson; 2 infant great-grandsons; 6 brothers, Arden, Syrald, Alvin Jr., Carroll, Wally, and Chuck; 4 sisters, Judy Faey, Marlice Olstad, Eleanor Peterson, and Neoma Youngquist.

Funeral for Lois will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Lanesboro. With visitation one hour before services at the church. There will be a burial at Lanesboro Cemetery in the spring.

