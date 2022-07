Oct. 2, 1934 - July 20, 2022

PLAINVIEW, Minn. - Lois Neumann, 87, Plainview, Minn., died Wednesday, July 20, in Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hoosier Ridge.

Arrangements by Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview.