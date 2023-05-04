Lois Ellen Rink went to be with Jesus on April 29, 2023, after a long period of hospice care. She was preceded in death by her husband John; her parents; and sisters Betty, Joyce, and Alice. Lois is survived by sons Jack (Roxana) of Pueblo, CO; Robert (Luz) of Rochester, MN; and Karl (Linda) of Princeton, ID. Her grandchildren are Laura, Eric (Whitney), Colleen and Kimberly, and she has four great-grandchildren.

Lois was born in St. Paul on March 14, 1931. She was raised in St. Paul, only a couple houses from her future husband John, of whom she said, “at the time, I didn’t think much of him”. Although she grew up during the difficult times of the depression and World War II, she talked fondly of her childhood and particularly about how she and her twin sister Alice would play practical jokes on their older sister Betty, who had the misfortune of being born on April Fool’s Day. Although her family could not afford luxuries, like so many of her generation, Lois focused on and felt grateful for what they had.

In many respects a trailblazer, Lois was the first of her family to pursue a degree beyond high school and entered the field of nursing. She spoke proudly of how at that time she received “training, not just education” in nursing. About this time, she began to rethink her initial opinion of the neighbor boy John. Eventually this developed into an enduring and devoted marriage. Lois would often say that in 63 years of marriage they never had a serious argument. Her sons can attest that was not just a story.

During the decades of raising her three sons, Lois had put aside her nursing career. However, she later finished a Masters Degree in Nursing in order to become a college instructor. Lois eventually spent years in a teaching role that combined three things she loved the most - nursing, instructing, and helping people. An impressive number of people would recognize Lois and stop to thank her for helping them through nursing school by either providing some individual attention, helping them with a personal issue, or setting the high standards that, in turn, made them a successful nurse.

Without question, the source of Lois’ happiest times and greatest pride was her family. Together they explored much of the country and spent time at their beloved cabin in northern Minnesota. Lois also enjoyed playing bridge, quilting, playing the piano, and was very active at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She and John made a second career of hosting international travel trips for seniors.

Her compassion for others and ability to make friends was obvious even through her final days. The number of family, friends, associates and even staff from Hospice and the Rochester Rehab and Living Center that came to visit with her was truly remarkable.

The family takes comfort in the fact Lois lived a long and fulfilling life. She is now with the Lord, her beloved husband John, and others who have passed before her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on June 10, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, funeral service at 11:30am, and fellowship at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Lois’ memory to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or Mayo Hospice.

Finally, we would like to thank the staffs of Mayo Hospice and Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center for their compassion, high level of professional care, and support to the family. The dedicated personnel of both organizations are truly outstanding. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.