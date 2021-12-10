Lonna K Smith passed away peacefully Monday Dec 6th, much the same way she lived her life.

She was surrounded by those she loved. Lonna was born in Zumbrota, MN in 1969 to Lyle and Lilly Paulson. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1988 with many of the lifelong friends that mourn her loss now. Lonna worked many jobs in the next decade that made new friendships while keeping the old but none more important than that of her future husband Gerald N Smith. As much as anyone who ever met them knew they were meant to be together things did not work out. In 1995 she moved to the Twin Cities and never looked back, starting the Lonna Paulson Insurance agency in 2003 and by 2010 she and Jerry had reconnected like fate intended. They married in Oct of that year and have been inseparable ever since. Lonna cherished her time at home with her husband and their very spoiled pets. She loved being an Aunt and Grandmother and placed family as a cornerstone of her life’s foundation.

Lonna leaves behind her devoted Husband, her parents, her sisters and their families. She leaves friends of two legs and four contemplating life now without her. Lonna touched people in many ways she never even knew. She leaves behind people grateful to have known her and their lives have been enriched because of her. Lonna was kind and compassionate but also no-nonsense and maybe a little stubborn. She didn’t suffer fools but if you had the benefit of her friendship, her generosity knew no bounds. She is loved and will be missed beyond measure.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 11AM, Easter on the Hill Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Rd, Eagan, MN 55122 with a visitation starting at 9AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers and memorials the family requests donations to Paws N Claws or the Humane society in Lonna’s honor. Funeral arrangements are being planned by Summitfuneralandcremation.com