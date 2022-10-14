Lorelei Marie (Springer) Mundy, 70, of Rochester, MN passed away in her home on October 11, 2022, after a two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kent Mundy, daughter, Rachel (Jason) Freed, daughter Sarah (Ted) Mundy-Evans, Mother Beverly Springer, four grandchildren, and six siblings. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Springer.

Lori was born on March 28, 1952, in St. Paul, MN and grew up in Bloomington. She met Kent at Lincoln Senior High, and they were married on August 4, 1973. They moved to Rochester shortly after when Kent was hired by IBM. To be home with the kids during the day, she took on working the overnight shift at Target and continued working at Target until her retirement at the age of 65 in 2017. She worked at Target for 30 years and was a dedicated, loyal employee.

Some of her passions included music and concerts, collecting bears, gardening, enjoying nature, movies, going out to dinner and spending time with her family. One of Lori’s favorite places to visit was Marco Island, FL. She looked forward to visiting her mom, walking the beach with Kent and shelling. She was a 19-year breast cancer survivor. Lori’s four grandchildren, Lucia, Aida, Oliver, and Marlow were her world and she showered them with attention. Visiting her and Kent in Rochester was a very special treat for the grandkids. To quote one, “Grammie’s house smells like love”. And that love will be passed on in the stories and memories of Lori that we’ll continue to share. May her radiant smile always shine bright in our hearts.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pax Christi 4135 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mundy family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com