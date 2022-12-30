Loren C. Hoffman

Loren Hoffman of Rochester, MN, passed away at the age of 94 on December 28, 2022. Loren was born in Rochester on April 25, 1928, to Clarence and Elizabeth Hoffman. He graduated from high school in 1946 in Rochester. Loren married Marilyn Higgins Lindemer on August 4, 1973.

Loren was a farmer for most of his life. These years he raised beef cattle, corn, soybeans, and planted peas for the canning factory. In the last 5 years of his farming career was spent growing wheat and sunflowers in NW Minnesota. Also, while farming he hauled ice cream and grain and held a real state license. After retiring from farming, he drove transit bus for nearly 30 years in Rochester, finally retiring at the age of 85.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and served as a deacon. Later in life he joined Victory Baptist Church where he was a member for nearly 40 years.

Loren was an avid fisherman taking fishing trips to Canada and with his family to Lake Winnibigoshish for 19 years. He and Marilyn enjoyed traveling to Georgia visiting grandchildren and going to Norm and Pat’s cabin in northern MN where many memories were made. The two couples also enjoyed taking many trips around the country together. He enjoyed bowling on his bowling league when he was younger, target shooting, reading, shaking dice, and playing cards.

Loren is survived by his wife Marilyn, 8 children, 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Victory Baptist Church (606 36th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hoffman family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.