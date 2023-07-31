Loren “Doc” Klaehn, currently of Adams, MN and previously of Dexter, MN, passed into God’s eternal peace and comfort on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born March 24, 1930, to Freddie and Fern Klaehn of Dexter, MN. He attended Elkton Elementary and High School, where he graduated in 1948, actively participating and excelling in both academics and athletics. In September of 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean Plymate, and together they lived and farmed in the Dexter area until 2013, when they moved into the Cedar Court care facility in Adams. Doc was also a valued and dedicated custodian in the Elkton School District for 12 years.

Affectionately known as “Doc” by nearly everyone he knew dating all the way back to his elementary school days, he was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Elkton, MN, where he was baptized, confirmed, married, and actively involved in the construction of their new church building. Along with a deep dedication and passion for livestock and grain farming, Doc participated in competitive leagues of softball and bowling for many years. He enjoyed attending numerous athletic events at all levels, including those of his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters, and was a big fan of the Twins, Vikings, and Minnesota Gophers sports teams. He also enjoyed fishing trips, annual deer hunting excursions, and attracting birds to his windows. No one ever recalls Doc turning down a game of cards, and in his later years he took up golfing with close friends.

In addition to his wife, Norma, Doc is survived by his sons Bobby of Austin, MN, Bruce (Lynette) of Eyota, MN, and Jack (Tam) of Dexter, MN, beloved grandchildren Scott (Jackie), Luke, Bret (Lisa), Sarah (Jeff), Sam, and Macy (Jase), 11 great-grandchildren, brother Kenny (Betty) of Austin, MN, sisters-in-law Peggy Queensland of Austin and Cheryl Chamberlain (Keith) of Colorado, brothers-in-law Denny McNeill of Rochester, MN, and Steven (Lisa) Plymate of Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents Fern and Freddie Klaehn and daughter Kathy Sue.

Doc greatly appreciated and enjoyed the staff at Cedar Court, exchanging friendly banter with them at every possible encounter. His family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the entire Cedar Court staff for his care and treatment over the past 10 years, as well as to the St. Croix Hospice staff for their care of him in his more recently difficult and challenging days.

The memorial service for Loren will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkton, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment is in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elkton. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.