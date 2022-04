July 17, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Loren Smith, 78, Spring Valley, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 13, in Olmsted Medical.

A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Sumner Center UMC in Stewartville, Minn. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, in Cascade Cemetery in Alma, Wis.

