Loren W. Smith

Loren William Smith, 78, of Spring Valley, MN, passed away on January 13, 2022.

Loren was born on July 17, 1943 in Chatfield, MN to Harold and Iva (Finley) Smith. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1962 and started two local businesses including Busy Bee Apiaries and Valley Restoration. Loren was married to Linda (Rentschler) Smith from 1966 until 1986, sharing three children including Cynthia (TJ Craig) Lorius of Altoona, IA; Chad (Sarah) Smith of Wasilla, AK; and Jennifer (Jon) Beich of Dayton, OH. He was grandfather to Lindsay (Jesse) Arnold and Hannah (Randy) Tibbals; Tim, Tyler, and Amanda Smith; and Esme and Elias Beich. His great-grandchildren include Malachi, Eastyn, Kinley, Ella, Emmalyn, Tate, and Tucker.

Loren is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Iva (Finley) Smith; and is survived by one sister Barbara (Smith) Kirchner of Grand Meadow, as well as his special friend Mary Evans of Spring Valley. Loren had many aunts, uncles, and extended family that he cherished, as well as friends that he made from across the country. Loren was one-of-a-kind and beloved by nearly all who met him.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. If you have a special memory of Loren, please send to Jennifer Beich 36 Dunnington Court, Springboro, OH 45066.

