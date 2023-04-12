Loretta Broas

Loretta Beatrice Bjorngaard Broas, 103, died December 24, 2022, at Zumbrota Health Services with family by her side.

She was born to Ned and Minnie (Grove) Bjorngaard on August 16, 1919 in rural Wanamingo. She grew up on the family farm. Loretta was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church. When she was 18 she moved to California and had many careers in the service industry, her favorite was retail.

She married Edward Broas April 20th, 1945. They made their home in Long Beach, California. They were together for over 50 years and had 2 daughters, Adele and Susan. She moved back to Zumbrota after Ed’s passing.

Loretta loved helping people and was involved with several non-profit groups such as Girl Scouts, Fleet Reserve Auxiliary, VFW and various church groups. She loved being a mother, grandmother, gardening and reading.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with Pastor David Krinke officiating. Visitation will be at Lands Lutheran Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th and one hour prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Tim) Hazen; grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Trent, Courtney, Brett (Jen), Tim Jr, and Robert (Jill) Hazen, Jamie Tierce-Trent; great-grandchildren Ethan, Nolan, Alex, Emily, and Natalie Hazen; sisters, Rose Durhman and Sharon Bjorngaard; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; daughter, Adele; her siblings Joel, Thelma, Norman and Vernon Bjorngaard.

Memorials are preferred to Lands Lutheran Church or the donors choice.

The family wants to thank Zumbrota Health Service and Mayo Hospice Services for their care and support.