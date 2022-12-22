Loretta E. Goldbeck

Loretta Elizabeth Annabelle (Keller) Goldbeck, age 88 of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Loretta was born on March 5, 1934, at home in Vienna Township, rural Dane, Wisconsin, to Raymond Peter and Theresa Mary (Kalscheuer) Keller. The family moved to Waunakee, Wisconsin, a year later. Loretta attended St. John’s Catholic School in Waunakee through eighth grade and graduated from Waunakee High School in 1952.

She worked in the Oscar Mayer offices in Madison, Wisconsin, for 9 years. Loretta married Dean Russell Goldbeck from Tomah, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 17, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee and moved to Tomah. Loretta worked at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, for 31 years retiring in January of 1995.

Loretta was past co-chair for the PCCW at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah; a member of Saint Rose’s Guild at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; past president and past treasurer of the Tomah Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer Organization; and past treasurer of the Western District Volunteer Organization. Since retiring she has volunteered at the Tomah Senior Center organizing the card games and has made many friends. Loretta also played cards (Euchre and May I were favorites) weekly and monthly with various groups of friends. Loretta and Dean were in a couples bowling league, went deer hunting, and did lots of fishing in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Canada.

Loretta was fortunate to travel with family and friends - She went to just about all of the 50 USA states including Alaska and Hawaii; as well as Canada, Mexico, France, England, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Austria, and Germany.

Loretta is survived by her children, Linda Ann Goldbeck, Rochester, MN, Beverly Jo (William Merrill) Brown, Daingerfield, TX, David Michael (Lori Angela (Wright)) Goldbeck, Tomah, WI, and Brenda Lea (friend Darren Arttus) Gebhardt, Tomah, WI. She has three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elizabeth (John Burton) Dobbs, Hughes Springs, TX, Tanner William (friend Jessica Gaede) Brown, Sparta, WI, and Adrian Lee Gebhardt, Warrens, WI; two step-grandchildren, Dustin Robert Storkel, Tomah, WI, and Angela Nicole (Cole Walker) Remus, Onalaska, WI; and one great-grandson William David Dobbs, Hughes Springs, TX. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Irene (Marx) Keller and 22 nieces and nephews and their families: Roger Keller, Gary (Diane) Keller, Constance (Kenneth) Acker, Joyce (Steven) Reid, James (Linda) Keller, Kevin Keller, Janice (Vaughn) Watzke, Duane (Denise) Nolden, all of Waunakee, WI; Alan (Nancy) Keller, Janesville, WI, Debra (Raymond) Michels, Donna (Joseph) Parrell, Sharon (Ronald) Hollfelder, Maureen (Todd) Duquette, Cross Plains, WI; Paul (Roberta) Nolden, Rio, WI; Larry (Janeen) Nolden, Mark (Monica) Nolden, Jerome (Amy Bauer) Nolden, Lodi, WI; Audrey (Wayne) Parrell, Black Earth, WI; Barbara (Sheldon) Zander, Darlington, WI; Dale (Rebecca) Nolden, Windsor, WI; Nadine (Paul) Vind, McFarland, WI; Russell Goldbeck, Cary, IL; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean on May 23, 1996, her parents, Raymond and Theresa Keller, father- and mother-in-law, Leo Ferdinand and Dorothy Edna (Beecher) Goldbeck, brother Roman Joseph Keller, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen Julia (Keller) and Daniel Peter Nolden, son-in-law Darian Lee Gebhardt, infant niece Shirley Keller, niece Carol (Nolden) Kessenich, best friend Shirley (Pasch) Linenberg, in-laws Glenn and Belva (Pierce) Goldbeck, and nephew Ronald Goldbeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 303 W. Monroe Street, Tomah, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 2409 Superior Avenue, Tomah. Visitation will be held at Torkelson Funeral Home, 2224 Superior Avenue, Tomah on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, with a rosary beginning at 3:30. Additional visitation will also be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Loretta’s name may be gifted to Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church or the Serenity House Hospice Touch in Tomah. Online condolences can be shared at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com