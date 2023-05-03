Loretta “Lou” Manahan (12/20/1955 - 04/29/2023) born in Rochester, MN passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus following a hard-fought battle with illness. Her physical body couldn’t accommodate that fighting spirit any longer.

She will be remembered for her kind, gentle soul. She had an unforgettable welcoming, sweet disposition. For 25 years, she worked at McDonalds. Following that, she worked in Dining Services for the Charter House where she loved cooking meals and providing smiles for all the residents who adored her. She was always willing to look after her nieces and nephews, easily the number one babysitter in the whole family. Her sisters could not have done it without her. In addition, she helped foster a daughter, Nikki, who she was endlessly proud of.

She loved trips to the Casino, disappearing in the crowds for hours at a time. Bingo was another game she appreciated and hardly ever lost. She loved Disney World and vacationing with family. She was creative and spent time painting, crocheting, and knitting. She also loved pigs and dreamed of living on a farm.

She is survived by three sisters: Mary (Jon) Knetter, Patty Manahan, and Terry Meyers, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents (Joe and Helen Manahan), brother, Mike Manahan, and brother-in-law, Steve Meyers.

No service. A private family burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. A special “thank you” to the Mayo Clinic Palliative Team for providing excellent care and support for Lou during her final days.