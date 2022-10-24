Lori Colwill, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully Thursday, 10/20/2022, after a brief hospitalization.

She will be sorely missed.

She was a happy go lucky soul with a zest for life, always quick to assist those she saw in need. Throughout her life she demonstrated remarkable resilience, strength, and courage in the face of monumental challenges. The outpouring of stories we have received from those she befriended over the years is a testament to the life she lived and the inspiration she instilled in others.

Lori was born and raised on the Meldahl family farm in the rolling hills of the Rushford countryside alongside her four brothers Dale, Dean, Scott, and Brian; her two sisters Barb and Cheri; and her pony Blackie. Her parents Alvin and Lorraine, brothers Dale and Dean, Barb’s husband Dave Wolfe, and Cheri’s daughter Tricia Lund precede her in death. Her marriage to Larry Topness produced two daughters Laura and Lesa. Her second marriage to Jeff Colwill stuck, lasting 27 years until her passing. She is survived by her sisters Barb Wolfe and Cheri (Rusty) Korte, her brothers Brian (Dawn) Meldahl and Scott Meldahl, her daughters Laura (Ryan) Ruchotzke and Lesa (Josh) Peterson, and four grandchildren: Brayden and Parker Ruchotzke, and Autumn and Hunter Peterson. Lori was also close to and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially JoAnn Bunke who was in essence Lori’s bonus sister.

Lori spent her early working life in the print industry, transitioning into the digital world as times changed. She cut her teeth at the Tri-County Record (Rushford), followed by stints at the Rochester Post Bulletin, Johnson Printing (Rochester) and JC Press (Owatanna). Her last 20 years were spent as a freelance graphic artist, providing graphic arts and web design services to small businesses and local nonprofits. She served on the boards of numerous nonprofits over the years including The Elder Network, Exercisabilities, and Friends of Mayowood. Her graphics work is showcased around town with logos and artwork she designed.

When Lori wasn’t wrangling bits and slinging ink, she enjoyed irritating her husband. She spoiled her four grandchildren without mercy, wielded her green thumb with abandon, and loved watching birds flit about the feeders in her garden. Words fail to describe the void she leaves with her passing.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct 27 at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church: 2830 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30, as well as Thursday morning from 10:00 - 11:00, prior to the service. A light lunch will be provided after the service.

Any floral arrangements should be delivered directly to Mount Olive Lutheran Church.