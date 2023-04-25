Lori Jo Keith, a devoted nurse and lover of all animals passed away on March 22nd, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 66. Lori was born on June 13th, 1956, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Richard and Marylyn (Elrod) Keith.

From a young age, she possessed a natural talent of caring for others. After completing high school, she moved to Rochester, MN to live in Marion Hall at Saint Marys Campus. She received an Associates Degree in Nursing from Rochester Community College in 1977. She obtained her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing from Augsburg College in 2001 and her Master of Arts Degree in Nursing, also from Augsburg in 2008. She had a distinguished career at Mayo Clinic for over 45 years. Lori began her nursing career in the Orthopedics department, then moved on to the Emergency Department. She was Nursing House Supervisor from 1986 until her retirement in 2022, with a few stints doing other nursing duties. In 2011 she was certified as a Bronze Fellow in the Mayo Clinic Quality Academy; she achieved Silver Level Certification in 2013. Lori was involved in the Transcultural Nursing Committee and the Integrative Medicine Oversight Committee. She taught classes on Reiki and Introduction to Complementary Therapies at Augsburg and the University of Minnesota. Lori had a passion for nursing and for helping to ease the suffering of those around her. She was a fierce advocate for patients and nursing staff alike.

Patients were not just people to her, but friends she cared for deeply. In addition to her love for nursing, Lori was a devoted animal lover. She had a special fondness for pets of all kinds and would often rescue pets from the local animal shelter or help stray animals find a home. Her gentle nature and compassionate spirit made her a natural caretaker, both for humans and animals alike.

Lori is survived by her siblings Michal (Harlow) Hofer of Sioux Falls, SD, Georgianna and Rick Plummer of Sioux Falls, SD, Mark (Faye) Keith of Sioux Falls, SD, and Barbara Riddle of St. Paul, MN; as well as nieces and nephews Jennifer Plummer, Daniel Plummer, Matthew (Sadie) Plummer, Ryan (Leah) Hofer, Courtney (Titus) Kiplimo, Adam (Keri) Keith, Jeffrey (Ashley) Riddle, Justin (Tessa) Riddle; and twelve great-nieces and great-nephews who cherished her dearly. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Richard and Marylynn (Elrod) Keith.

Lori will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness and caring will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

A celebration of life will take place Tuesday May 2, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus Chapel in Rochester, MN. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:30 P.M. and there will be light refreshments following. A celebration of life in Sioux Falls, SD will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, MN.