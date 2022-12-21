Lorna J. Talmo, age 95, of Rochester, MN passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Lorna Jean Talmo, was born August 4, 1927 in Wykoff, Fillmore County, MN. She graduated from Wykoff High School and later moved to Rochester, MN where she worked at the Kahler Hotel, Montgomery Wards and Orr’s Jewelry Store.

Lorna married Warren L. Talmo on June 11, 1949. In 1952, they moved to Jacksonville, Florida and Miami where Warren was in the Marine Corp. They returned to Rochester in 1954.

Warren was self employed as a Mason Contractor. Lorna worked as a bookkeeper for Warren’s Masonry until his death in 1990. Lorna helped serve lunch at Zumbro Lutheran Church for funerals and was involved with lefse baking, served on “youth activities and communication” and helped teach summer bible school. Lorna enjoyed reading, walking, baking and antiques.

She is survived by her daughter, Bunnie (Drew) Eberley of Chatfield, MN; son, Brad (Jennifer) Talmo of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, Taryn Talmo, Christopher (Dacia) Talmo, Jacqueline (Adam) Kalenberg, and Lexie (Zach) Davis; seven great grandchildren, Madison, Lauren, Claire, Layla, Luca, Hallie, and Zade.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Talmo; parents, Alvin and Gertrude Schneider; twin brother, Loren Schneider; sister, Geneva Englesmeier.

A Memorial service for Lorna will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church 624 3rd Avenue SW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Memorials are preferred to Zumbro Lutheran Church.

