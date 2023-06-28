Jan. 22, 1935 - June 24, 2023

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Lorne McDonald, 88, Lake City, Minn., died Saturday, June 24, in Lake City Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City. Military honors will be provided by Lake City VFW Post 8729 and American Legion Post 110.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson - Peterson Chapel in Lake City.