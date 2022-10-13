Lorraine A. Kispert

Lorraine Alice Kispert, 80, a lifelong resident of Pine Island, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

She was born on December 11, 1941, in Pine Island to Olaf and Alice (Haugen) Ronningen.

Lorraine grew up in Pine Island. She was baptized and confirmed at Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. In high school she met Steven Kispert and were married on May 20, 1961. Lorraine and Steve lived most of their life on the farm raising cattle. She also worked at IBM for over 20 years and retired in December of 1996. Lorraine enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and her yearly winter trips to Mexico for 25 years. She also enjoyed riding the Honda Goldwing with Steve to Sturgis, playing the slot machines at Treasure Island, and baking donuts. Lorraine loved children and enjoyed spending time with her great nieces and nephews. Above all, she loved spending time with her friends and family. Lorraine was a beloved friend, sister and aunt.

Lorraine is survived by her sister, Carol Spurbeck; brothers, Charles Ronningen; Nieces, Deb Spurbeck and Cathy Brooks; Nephews, Brian, Eric, Mike Ronningen, and Jim Insco.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Kispert; son, Jay Kispert; parents, Olaf and Alice Ronningen; sister, Marie Insco; brothers, Richard and Robert Ronningen; nephews, Scott Spurbeck and Jeffrey Ronningen; great nephew, Nick Ronningen and great niece, Lindsey Ronningen.

Lorraine’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Marys and Methodist Hospitals for all their compassion and care.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Pine Island United Methodist Church, 200 N Main St, Pine Island, MN 55963 with one hour of visitation prior. Inurnment will follow the service at Pine Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) or the church of their choice. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.